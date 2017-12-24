Escaped inmate captured in Carroll County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate that escaped from a Kentucky minimum security prison in June has been captured.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The Kentucky Department announced Sunday morning that Jason Lindbloom, who escaped the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington in July, has been captured. KDOC said Lindbloom was caught in Carroll County around 4:41 a.m.

According to WLEX, Lindbloom escaped Blackburn Correctional Complex with Jason Prater on July 9. Lindbloom was serving an 18-year sentence for multiple trafficking charges from several counties. Lindbloom would have been eligible for parole in August of 2019.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.