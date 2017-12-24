Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snowfighters are reporting for duty on Christmas Eve.

KYTC confirmed in a press release, the snowfighters will be going out this afternoon in District 5 to prepare the roads for snow.

>> FORECAST: Light snow for Christmas Eve

Crews throughout the state are deploying to deal with the storm.

Metro Louisville Public Works said its crews are on alert, waiting to see if/when they need to deploy.

The Metro Snow Team is on alert to be called in as needed. We are still monitoring the weather to determine what action might be needed and when. — Metro Public Works (@LouPubWorks) December 24, 2017

WAVE 3 News will have crews on the road monitoring the storm and the traffic.

