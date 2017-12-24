Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter weather - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snowfighters are reporting for duty on Christmas Eve.

KYTC confirmed in a press release, the snowfighters will be going out this afternoon in District 5 to prepare the roads for snow.

Crews throughout the state are deploying to deal with the storm.

Metro Louisville Public Works said its crews are on alert, waiting to see if/when they need to deploy.

WAVE 3 News will have crews on the road monitoring the storm and the traffic.

