Jennifer Lawrence visits kids at Norton Children's Hospital

This story is currently being updated.More >>
This story is currently being updated.More >>
Beargrass Christian Church celebrated anniversaries throughout 2017. Its first service dates back to December 24, 1842.More >>
Beargrass Christian Church celebrated anniversaries throughout 2017. Its first service dates back to December 24, 1842.More >>
The Okolona Fire Department announced on Thursday that Sergeant Jeff Kampschaefer passed away on Wednesday, December 20.More >>
The Okolona Fire Department announced on Thursday that Sergeant Jeff Kampschaefer passed away on Wednesday, December 20.More >>
The historic Gospel Street Bridge will reopen to traffic Jan. 3 after it collapsed two years ago.More >>
The historic Gospel Street Bridge will reopen to traffic Jan. 3 after it collapsed two years ago.More >>
The Louisville native has been visiting hospitals just before Christmas for the past several years.More >>
The Louisville native has been visiting hospitals just before Christmas for the past several years.More >>