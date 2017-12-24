Jennifer Lawrence visits kids at Norton Children's Hospital

The Louisville native has been visiting hospitals just before Christmas for the past several years. (Source: WAVE 3 Viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jennifer Lawrence once again is sharing some Christmas spirit with children at a WAVE Country hospital.

Lawrence visited Norton's Children's Hospital on Sunday, met some kids and their families and posed for photos.

The Louisville native has been visiting hospitals just before Christmas for the past several years.

