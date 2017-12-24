Jennifer Lawrence visits kids at Norton Children's Hospital - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jennifer Lawrence visits kids at Norton Children's Hospital

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jennifer Lawrence once again is sharing some Christmas spirit with children at a WAVE Country hospital.

 Lawrence visited Norton's Children's Hospital on Sunday, met some kids and their families and posed for photos. 

The Louisville native has been visiting hospitals just before Christmas for the past several years. 

