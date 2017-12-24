Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers returned at least one item this past season.More >>
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
After a Saturday that featured a high of 72 and a Christmas Eve filled with mild showers, much colder air will rule the Cape Fear Region for Christmas and the week that follows. Dry weather is likely early in the week. Later in the week, precipitation will become possible as a low pressure system arrives from the Deep South.More >>
The sender was listed as "the American people."More >>
Trump opened his Christmas Eve by tweeting against those he feels don't support him, including FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the news media.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>
