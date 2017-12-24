Historic Paoli bridge, closed 2 years, will be rededicated

The Gospel Bridge will reopen to traffic on January 3. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Dale Mader)

PAOLI, Ind. (AP) - The historic Gospel Street Bridge will reopen to traffic Jan. 3 after it collapsed two years ago.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports that officials plan to dedicate the bridge to the late Paoli merchant Sol Strauss and longtime Paoli attorney James M. Tucker.

The bridge dates to 1850. The structure partially fell into Lick Creek on Christmas Day 2015 when the driver of a semitrailer weighing six times the posted limit tried to cross it. The top of the trailer folded as it hit the superstructure and the bridge fell.

Debbie Turner of nearby Lost River Market and Deli says cookies, cider and coffee will be available for the opening ceremony.

She says she's watched the bridge-repair progress and "we're thrilled that it is finally going to be open."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.