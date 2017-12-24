Beargrass Christian Church celebrates 175 years in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Christmas Eve celebration at Beargrass Christian Church marked the 100 year anniversary of worship in the Shelbyville Road building.

Senior Minister Leigh Bond and his congregation are also celebrating the church’s 175th anniversary.

"It's been a joy and privilege to be a part of a church family that has been so outward minded and just wants to love God and love people," Bond said.

The church celebrated anniversaries throughout 2017. Its first service dates back to December 24, 1842.

Beargrass Christian was physically located in different locations originally. A congregation of about 75 found their home on Shelbyville Road in 1917.

"As a lot of churches are struggling to stay alive. Over the years, Beargrass has been able to reinvent itself time and again," Senior Minister Leigh Bond said.

Bond has been with Beargrass Christian for 20 years.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter weather

+ Holiday spirit at Light Up St. Matthews

+ Doorbell security camera captures St. Matthews package theft

Beargrass Christian has involved itself in the St. Matthews community for years. Ten years ago, the church launched a farmer's market.

"The history of St. Matthews and the history of Beargrass Christian Church are pretty much parallel," senior church member Mike Puckett said.

Puckett spent about a year developing a historical timeline of Beargrass Christian Church. He found the congregation has roots back to 1784.

"As St. Matthew’s grew in the middle of the 20th century this church began to serve the community around it, and now we have people from zip codes all around the community,” Puckett said.

The year of 2017 was one of jubilee for Beargrass Christian Church, and Pastor Bond has faith in the future.

"We are not only celebrating our history, but also what is coming and I would love to say we will be here another 175 years from now," Bond said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.