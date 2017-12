Big names in the MLB head to Tri-State for annual Dinger Fest

Baseball and giving back is a champion night for Owensboro's youth every year.

Big names in the MLB are heading back to the Tri-State for the annual Dinger Fest.

On the line up for the second year in a row, Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series Champion and IU Grad, Kyle Schwarber.

The Cubs' left-fielder will join other regional baseball celebrities for the event.

It's Happening at the Owensboro Convention Center January 27.

All proceeds benefit the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro, an organization that does so much for the community.

Last year, hundreds of fans lined up to meet Schwarber.

He's famous for hitting that single in Game-7 of the 2016 world series. The Cubs hadn't claimed a championship since 1908.

