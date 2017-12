Bundles of joy for new parents at Baptist Health

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New parents at Baptist Health Louisville received a special Christmas present on Sunday.

Babies born on Christmas Eve at Baptist Health were placed in their very own Christmas stockings.

Hospital staff members continued the 26-year holiday tradition of "stocking stuffing" - carefully placing infants into a stocking - on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m.

"It makes it a little more personal for the family too because when you're in the hospital at this time of year, the moms and dads may be away from other children and other families so this is just a way to make it a little more special this time of year, maybe a little less homesick," Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Leann Baker said.

The new babies in their stockings were placed in the nursery so everyone could see them.

Originally, when the tradition began, members of the hospital's Auxiliary handmade the stockings for the babies.

Baptist Health said the stockings are purchased from funds raised by the hospital's Auxiliary through gift shop sales and fundraising.

