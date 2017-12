MetroSafe: Man stabbed at Family Dollar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials are investigating after a man was stabbed at a Family Dollar store on Christmas Eve, MetroSafe said.

It happened in the 2400 block of West Market Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

MetroSafe said the victim was bleeding from the head. EMS is transporting the victim to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

