Rollover crash blocking lanes on I-264E

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash on I-264E has blocked part of the road, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The car crash involved a vehicle rollover, officials said. It happened around 8:40 p.m.

The lanes are blocked on I-264E between mile marker 5/4 and mile marker 5/6 in the area of Cane Run Road, according to KYTC.

KYTC has requested assistance from the state highway patrol in reference to sending a salt truck to the scene.

