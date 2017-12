MetroSafe: 2 lanes of I-65N blocked due to crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crash on I-65N has caused two of the left lanes to be blocked, MetroSafe said.

It happened around 9:00p.m. on Christmas Eve, Sunday night.

Trimarc cameras said the location was at I-65 North at the 129mm area of Grade Lane.

Trimarc estimated it would take approximately one hour to open the lanes to traffic again.

The crash involved one vehicle. EMS was sent to the scene, but it was not yet known if there were any injuries, MetroSafe said.

