Wintry weather takes toll on Christmas Eve

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Christmas Eve turned into a race against the weather on Sunday.

Shoppers like Bertha Anderson couldn't get out of the mall fast enough to beat the snow home.

“I just got my nephew something,” Anderson said. “I'm through, but I just had to get one more thing.”

KYTC began deploying trucks with air and pavement temperature sensors Sunday afternoon.

Though, drivers should still be careful through Christmas morning.

As the day darkened, snow and ice took its toll on the roads. Several crashes were reported throughout metro Louisville.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Beargrass Christian Church celebrates 175 years in Louisville

+ Good Samaritan helps injured Covington officer on Christmas Eve

+ Bundles of joy for new parents at Baptist Health

The wintry weather threatened to take away from some holiday traditions.

“I always say if I can get here, I'm going to get here,” Elizabeth Back, a minister at Calvary Episcopal Church said. “That's the attitude I would ask others to ask others to adopt to be safe.”

You can celebrate anywhere.

“You can still say a prayer in your heart and usher in the holiday wherever you might be,” Back said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.