Shooting reported in Portland neighborhood

One person was shot on St. Xavier Street early Christmas morning. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The holiday morning began with gun violence in one part of town Monday.

MetroSafe reported a shooting in the 2200 block of St. Xavier Street in the Portland neighborhood. The call came in at about 7:20 a.m.

MetroSafe could not confirm how seriously injured the victim is.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

