Volunteers give time on Christmas Day to feed homeless

Thanks to area volunteers, some of Louisville's homeless population were able to enjoy Christmas on Monday at Hotel Louisville. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s the season of giving and while many choose to spend Christmas Day at home with family, some headed to Hotel Louisville to prepare a feast for those who don’t have a place to go.

"This is my first time doing it and I came with family,” volunteer Brionna Patton said as she chopped carrots in the kitchen. “These are some big ol’ carrots!”

Instead of money, many folks opted to give something just as valuable, if not more.

“My time is here,” Patton said. “To show that I’m here to care for them and everything.”

Some took to prepping vegetables like Patton. Some were shredding ham or peeling potatoes. They were all doing different things but with one goal in mind.

“Being in a shelter on a holiday is a really low point in one’s life,” Wayside Christian Mission’s Nina Moseley said. “We can have activities like this where folks come in and volunteer and show our folks that we really do care about them.”

Every reason why is a different one for the volunteers.

“I worked with a lady who was homeless before so I thought this year I’m going to continue my service to somebody,” Patton explained. “I guess this is what the call for me to do is.”

Another volunteer peeling potatoes said it is a family tradition. He brought his two kids in to help for the fifth year this year.

“We come every Christmas morning and do it,” he said. “They know the routine.”

While we exchange holiday greetings, Moseley said she wants to extend a thank you to those who chose to give something so worthwhile.

“We just want to thank everyone for helping us,” Moseley said. “Our volunteers make it possible. It’s been a great day so far.”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.