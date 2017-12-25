Firefighters battle flames, smoke in California neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Firefighters battle flames, smoke in California neighborhood

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters were called to a home in the California neighborhood after reports of a house fire.

The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Osage Avenue, near 22nd Street.

Firefighters confirmed smoke was seen coming from the home as they were arriving. They also reported flames on the first and second floors of the home.

No injuries have been reported. All occupants inside the home got out safely.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

