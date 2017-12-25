Golden Alert for Louisville woman canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert that was issued for a Louisville woman has been canceled.

Barbara Wolford was located safely on Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

Wolford was reported missing after she was last seen in the 11000 block of Bold Forbes Blvd at 10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

