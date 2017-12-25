Golden Alert issued for Louisville woman - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Golden Alert issued for Louisville woman

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Barbara Wolford. (Source: MetroSafe) Barbara Wolford. (Source: MetroSafe)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville woman. 

Barbara Wolford, age 64, was last seen in the 11000 block of Bold Forbes Blvd at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 24.

Wolford is described as being 5'1" and approximately 100 pounds with white hair. She has a small black dog with her.

The alert said the woman may have a memory or mental impairment. 

Anyone with information about Shaw’s location is asked to call 911.

