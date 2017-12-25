Ambulance stolen in Southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana authorities did not provide a lot of detail on Monday night after chasing down a stolen ambulance.

The Washington County Indiana Sheriff's Office posted to social media saying a pursuit of a stolen ambulance started in Clark County and ended near Voyles Road in Washington County.

They took one person into custody, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

The vehicle appeared to belong to Yellow Ambulance Company.

There was no further information available on who might have stolen the ambulance or why.

