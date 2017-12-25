Local movie theater thrives on Christmas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Christmas is the busiest day for Baxter Avenue Theatres. The crowd on Monday consisted of many families, in a time when technology brings countless movies to your living room.

"The thing with streaming services is it really takes out the whole social bonding aspect of movies," movie theater employee Connor Fitzgerald said.

It was Connor Fitzgerald's first Christmas working at Baxter Avenue Theatres. He said he did not mind working on a day he could spend with his family because he was happy to see others enjoying an art form he loves.

"I cannot stress how important it is that people come out to the movie theater to see it so we can keep it alive," Fitzgerald said.

For five years the Ehsan family has picked a movie and left the comfort of their home to spend time at Baxter Avenue Theatres on Christmas night.

"I don't really usually go see movies, so coming out with my family for our Christmas tradition is kind of a treat," moviegoer Pari Ehsan said.

Employees said it was easy to spot familiar faces on December 25th. While larger crowds also meant long lines and spilt popcorn, Fitzgerald said the work must be done.

"This is where cinema lives and thrives,’ Fitzgerald said. “I love seeing people come here and excited to see a movie as it comes out.”

Top selling movies at Baxter Avenue Theatres during the holiday season included Star Wars: The Last Jedi, All the Money in the World, and The Shape of Water.



