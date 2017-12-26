Heroic boy, 7, saves grandmother during Christmas visit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Heroic boy, 7, saves grandmother during Christmas visit

Demetrius Gay Jr.'s father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from Grannie for what he did to help. (Source: WKYT/CNN) Demetrius Gay Jr.'s father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from Grannie for what he did to help. (Source: WKYT/CNN)

LEXINGTON, KY (WKYT/CNN) – A Kentucky grandmother was able to spend Christmas with her family because her young grandson sprang into action when he found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

For 7-year-old Demetrius Gay Jr., the best present this Christmas wasn’t found under the tree.

"I wished for toys, but the most thing I wished for was for my Grannie to come. I'm just excited that she was OK,” the boy said.

While Demetrius and his 4-year-old sister were out of school for Christmas break, Brenda Gay, the children’s grandmother, was watching the two while their parents were at work.

Demetrius says he went into the bathroom during the visit and found his grandmother on the floor.

"She wasn't getting up. I was trying to tell her if she was OK. She didn't answer,” Demetrius said.

Even at his young age, Demetrius knew things were serious.

"I thought she was very sick and, like, dying,” he said.

Rushing to help, he went to call 911 but couldn’t find his grandmother’s phone, so the boy went outside to find an adult.

"I was hoping that someone might come and notice,” Demetrius said.

A neighbor soon realized something was wrong when she saw the 7-year-old crying in the cold with his little sister by his side.

Brenda Gay was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU, where her family learned meningitis was the culprit.

After days of treatment, she’s doing much better.

Demetrius’ father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from Grannie for what he did to help.

"She tells all the nurses he's her hero,” said Tonika Gay, Demetrius’ mother.

Copyright 2017 WKYT, Gay Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

