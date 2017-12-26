Church feeds hundreds during Bounty of Hope

Saint Aloysius church members handed meals to 300 people during their Bounty of Hope. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Christmas meals were handed out to hundreds of people at a church in Shepherdsville.

Saint Aloysius church members handed meals to 300 people during their Bounty of Hope.

Hope Program founder Faith Portman said, “The people I help out are like family to me. We exchange phone numbers. We visit.”

The Hope Program in Bullitt County worked with several other groups to make the service possible.

