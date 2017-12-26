Man allegedly shot tow truck driver who blocked car

Barbara Wolford was located safely on Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.More >>
On Nov. 16, Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the Thorntons gas station located near Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane for a shooting.More >>
Top selling movies at Baxter Avenue Theatres during the holiday season included Star Wars: The Last Jedi, All the Money in the World, and The Shape of Water..More >>
This is the tenth year that the BMT Unit has put on a Christmas dinner for patients. The patients also receive presents, purchased with funds donated by the hospital staff.More >>
The Washington County Indiana Sheriff's Office posted to social media saying a pursuit of a stolen ambulance started in Clark County and ended near Voyles Road in Washington County.More >>
