Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. S. Bend Riley (7)
|9-0
|222
|1
|2. Hamilton Southeastern (1)7-0
|196
|2
|3. New Albany (2)
|7-1
|188
|3
|4. Floyd Central (1)
|7-0
|184
|5
|5. Warren Central (1)
|5-0
|143
|4
|6. Zionsville
|6-0
|112
|7
|7. Bloomington South
|9-1
|95
|8
|8. Indpls Ben Davis
|5-2
|86
|6
|9. Center Grove
|8-1
|79
|9
|10. Jeffersonville
|9-0
|61
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Ft. Wayne North 22. Lafayette Jeff 19. Indpls Cathedral 18. Valparaiso 8. Penn 7.¤
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indianapolis Attucks (12)6-0
|240
|1
|2. Tri-West
|5-0
|183
|3
|3. Ev. Bosse
|7-1
|180
|2
|4. Greensburg
|7-0
|151
|4
|5. New Castle
|8-0
|149
|5
|6. Indpls Brebeuf
|5-2
|103
|6
|7. Culver Academy
|4-3
|101
|7
|8. S. Bend Washington
|5-1
|82
|10
|9. Brownstown
|5-1
|69
|8
|10. Marion
|8-1
|38
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Danville 28. Silver Creek 24. NorthWood 20. Salem 17. Hammond 12. Evansville Memorial 9. W. Lafayette 8. Heritage Hills 7. Northwestern 7. Princeton 6. N. Harrison 6.¤
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Frankton (11)
|8-0
|238
|1
|2. Westview (1)
|8-0
|198
|2
|3. Covington
|8-0
|164
|3
|4. Oak Hill
|8-1
|161
|4
|5. Tipton
|7-1
|145
|5
|6. Forest Park
|6-0
|110
|6
|7. Indpls Howe
|6-2
|91
|8
|(tie) Paoli
|5-0
|91
|NR
|9. Linton-Stockton
|5-1
|69
|9
|10. Indpls Irvington
|10-0
|49
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Henryville 30. Andrean 28. Southwestern (Jefferson) 19. Shenandoah 17. LaVille 17. Clarksville 7. Heritage Christian 6.¤
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Barr-Reeve (8)
|7-0
|222
|1
|2. Tindley (4)
|7-1
|218
|2
|3. Tri-County
|6-0
|188
|3
|4. University
|8-0
|162
|4
|5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
|6-1
|156
|5
|6. Gary 21st Century
|8-3
|100
|7
|7. Washington Twp.
|7-0
|95
|8
|8. Morristown
|7-1
|81
|9
|9. S. Newton
|6-1
|48
|10
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|5-3
|40
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Wood Memorial 39. Springs Valley 25. Southwood 24. Hauser 22. Covenant Christian 7. Lanesville 7. Indpls Metro 6.¤
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.