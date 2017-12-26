Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. S. Bend Riley (7) 9-0 222 1
2. Hamilton Southeastern (1)7-0 196 2
3. New Albany (2) 7-1 188 3
4. Floyd Central (1) 7-0 184 5
5. Warren Central (1) 5-0 143 4
6. Zionsville 6-0 112 7
7. Bloomington South 9-1 95 8
8. Indpls Ben Davis 5-2 86 6
9. Center Grove 8-1 79 9
10. Jeffersonville 9-0 61 NR
Others receiving votes:
Ft. Wayne North 22. Lafayette Jeff 19. Indpls Cathedral 18. Valparaiso 8. Penn 7.¤
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indianapolis Attucks (12)6-0 240 1
2. Tri-West 5-0 183 3
3. Ev. Bosse 7-1 180 2
4. Greensburg 7-0 151 4
5. New Castle 8-0 149 5
6. Indpls Brebeuf 5-2 103 6
7. Culver Academy 4-3 101 7
8. S. Bend Washington 5-1 82 10
9. Brownstown 5-1 69 8
10. Marion 8-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes:
Danville 28. Silver Creek 24. NorthWood 20. Salem 17. Hammond 12. Evansville Memorial 9. W. Lafayette 8. Heritage Hills 7. Northwestern 7. Princeton 6. N. Harrison 6.¤
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Frankton (11) 8-0 238 1
2. Westview (1) 8-0 198 2
3. Covington 8-0 164 3
4. Oak Hill 8-1 161 4
5. Tipton 7-1 145 5
6. Forest Park 6-0 110 6
7. Indpls Howe 6-2 91 8
(tie) Paoli 5-0 91 NR
9. Linton-Stockton 5-1 69 9
10. Indpls Irvington 10-0 49 NR
Others receiving votes:
Henryville 30. Andrean 28. Southwestern (Jefferson) 19. Shenandoah 17. LaVille 17. Clarksville 7. Heritage Christian 6.¤
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (8) 7-0 222 1
2. Tindley (4) 7-1 218 2
3. Tri-County 6-0 188 3
4. University 8-0 162 4
5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 6-1 156 5
6. Gary 21st Century 8-3 100 7
7. Washington Twp. 7-0 95 8
8. Morristown 7-1 81 9
9. S. Newton 6-1 48 10
10. Lafayette Catholic 5-3 40 NR
Others receiving votes:
Wood Memorial 39. Springs Valley 25. Southwood 24. Hauser 22. Covenant Christian 7. Lanesville 7. Indpls Metro 6.¤

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

