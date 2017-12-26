Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. S. Bend Riley (7) 9-0 222 1 2. Hamilton Southeastern (1)7-0 196 2 3. New Albany (2) 7-1 188 3 4. Floyd Central (1) 7-0 184 5 5. Warren Central (1) 5-0 143 4 6. Zionsville 6-0 112 7 7. Bloomington South 9-1 95 8 8. Indpls Ben Davis 5-2 86 6 9. Center Grove 8-1 79 9 10. Jeffersonville 9-0 61 NR Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 22. Lafayette Jeff 19. Indpls Cathedral 18. Valparaiso 8. Penn 7.¤ Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. Indianapolis Attucks (12)6-0 240 1 2. Tri-West 5-0 183 3 3. Ev. Bosse 7-1 180 2 4. Greensburg 7-0 151 4 5. New Castle 8-0 149 5 6. Indpls Brebeuf 5-2 103 6 7. Culver Academy 4-3 101 7 8. S. Bend Washington 5-1 82 10 9. Brownstown 5-1 69 8 10. Marion 8-1 38 NR Others receiving votes: Danville 28. Silver Creek 24. NorthWood 20. Salem 17. Hammond 12. Evansville Memorial 9. W. Lafayette 8. Heritage Hills 7. Northwestern 7. Princeton 6. N. Harrison 6.¤ Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Frankton (11) 8-0 238 1 2. Westview (1) 8-0 198 2 3. Covington 8-0 164 3 4. Oak Hill 8-1 161 4 5. Tipton 7-1 145 5 6. Forest Park 6-0 110 6 7. Indpls Howe 6-2 91 8 (tie) Paoli 5-0 91 NR 9. Linton-Stockton 5-1 69 9 10. Indpls Irvington 10-0 49 NR Others receiving votes: Henryville 30. Andrean 28. Southwestern (Jefferson) 19. Shenandoah 17. LaVille 17. Clarksville 7. Heritage Christian 6.¤ Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. Barr-Reeve (8) 7-0 222 1 2. Tindley (4) 7-1 218 2 3. Tri-County 6-0 188 3 4. University 8-0 162 4 5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 6-1 156 5 6. Gary 21st Century 8-3 100 7 7. Washington Twp. 7-0 95 8 8. Morristown 7-1 81 9 9. S. Newton 6-1 48 10 10. Lafayette Catholic 5-3 40 NR Others receiving votes: Wood Memorial 39. Springs Valley 25. Southwood 24. Hauser 22. Covenant Christian 7. Lanesville 7. Indpls Metro 6.¤

