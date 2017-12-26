Eagle time! Thousands await baby eaglets emergence on livestream

The baby eagle inside this egg is starting to peck his way out, chipping away at the shell. (Source: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Dick Pritchett Real Estate.)

On day three of pip watch, there were no signs of a pip but Harriet and M15 kept close watch. (Source: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Dick Pritchett Real Estate.)

A juvenile bald eagle visited the nest tree while the male was on the nest 11 days ago. (Source: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Dick Pritchett Real Estate.)

(RNN) - It’s eaglet time again, and thousands of livestream viewers worldwide are anticipating the emergence of baby bald eagles. The mother eagle, Harriet and her mate M15 (short for Male 2015) are in their second season as a mated pair.

M15 is Harriet’s second mate. Her first, Ozzie, died in 2015. Harriet has had nine eaglets that survived.

A pip, E10 (short for Egg number 10), became visible early Tuesday morning in the nest which sits 60 feet above the ground,

The first partial sighting was at 8:01 a.m. and as of 2:31 p.m., “E10's” egg tooth and beak could be seen poking through.

According to its YouTube channel, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, sponsored Dick Pritchett Real Estate, has gotten more than 115 million views and counting, since its inception in 2012.

The website hosting the livestream lists facts about the eagles and has a chat – which is often full at 500 participants.

This is the sixth nesting season the company has provided the 24/7 streaming of the Southwest Florida nest.

