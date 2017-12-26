Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers

HONOLULU (AP) - Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends recently learned that they're actually brothers and revealed the surprise to family and friends over the holidays.
Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. Born in Hawaii 15 months apart, they met in the sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school.
Macfarlane never knew his father, and Robinson was adopted. Separately, they sought answers about their ancestry.
Macfarlane turned to family history and DNA-matching websites after unsuccessful searches on the internet and social media, Honolulu news station KHON-TV reported .
"So then we started digging into all the matches he started getting," said his daughter, Cindy Macfarlane-Flores.
A top match - someone with identical X chromosomes - had the username Robi737. Robison's nickname was Robi and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines, Macfarlane-Flores said.
It turned out Robinson used the same website to find answers about his family. They later learned they have the same birth mother.
"It was a shock," Macfarlane said.
They revealed the relationship to friends and family during a party Saturday night.
"It was an overwhelming experience, it's still overwhelming," Robinson said. "I don't know how long it's going to take for me to get over this feeling."
They have plans to travel and enjoy retirement together.
"This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having," Robinson said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.More >>
Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>