Man suffers medical emergency, veers into oncoming traffic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash that has closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 42 near the Watterson Expressway.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of U.S. 42 at Holiday Manor Drive.

Air 3 showed the crash involved a tow truck, Jeep and a Mini Cooper.

A police spokeswoman said a man in his 70s suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing him to veer into oncoming traffic and strike the two other vehicles. He was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto KY 22, then north onto Lime Kiln Lane to re-enter U.S. 42. The closed stretch of roadway was expected to re-open at about 6:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

