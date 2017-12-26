KY man arrested after hitting an officer with vehicle

According to police, a Marion, Kentucky man is facing charges after hitting an off-duty police officer and another person with a vehicle.

According to Benton police, an off-duty police officer saw Christopher Wright leaving the Benton Walmart with a cartload of unpaid items.

The officer confronted Wright, who then left in his vehicle.

Wright hit the off-duty officer and another person while driving away.

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office found Wright at the Dollar General in Draffenville.

Kentucky State Police caught Wright after a short chase.

Wright faces charges of theft/shoplifting, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, public intoxication, fleeing/evading police.

Wright was taken to the Marshall County jail.

The off duty officer, Nick Spears, and the other person hit by the vehicle were listed in serious condition, according to police.

