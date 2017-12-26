VIDEO: Union Co. girl gives sweet reaction to Christmas gift - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Union Co. girl gives sweet reaction to Christmas gift

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Kyra Meeks is shocked to get an iPhone for Christmas (From Facebook) Kyra Meeks is shocked to get an iPhone for Christmas (From Facebook)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

As a parent, there's nothing better than seeing your kids overwhelmed with joy. 

A viewer sent video to us of nine-year-old Kyra Meeks from Union County.

This Christmas, she got an i-Phone. 

First came a look of shock, then she immediately showed dad her gratitude with a hug.

We're told those are tears of happiness, probably mixed in with a little more shock. 

