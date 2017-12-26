No injuries reported in south Louisville house fire

A fire at a home on Arnoldtown Road called crews to the area in south Louisville late Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews were called to a house fire near 3rd Street Road late Tuesday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

WAVE 3 News confirmed the call came in at 4:40 p.m. about a fire at a home in the 8400 block of Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesman told WAVE 3 News that it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to knock down the blaze, adding that the homeowner has not yet arrived at the location.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.