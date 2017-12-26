Witnesses describe black, white smoke from south Louisville house fire

A fire at a home on Arnoldtown Road called crews to the area in south Louisville late Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews were called to a house fire on Arnoldtown Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find the back side of the house in flames. Thick smoke could be seen pouring out of every opening of the one-story brick house.

"It was heavy fire damage in the house," Battalion Chief Allen Richard said. "It's going to be totally gutted."

Added neighbor Tony Thomas: "Flames (were) coming out of the back of the house. White smoke, black smoke and everything."

Thomas described watching people escape the house and leave the scene before firemen arrived.

"Four or five people come out, running out of the house," he said.

Daniel Frazier, a former firefighter, stopped while driving by the house and ran to help before fire crews arrived.

"I was shouting inside to see if anybody could hear me," Frazier said. "Nobody answered."

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes. Searches of the house revealed no one was inside or injured.

Arson investigators were called in to find out how the fire started. They said it originated in a bedroom.

