Repairs made, streets reopened at site of Shelby Park area water main break

The Dec. 12 break sent millions of gallons of water into the street and homes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a water main break sent millions of gallons of water flowing into the street at Clay and Oak, the Louisville Water Company says a new main and large valve have been at the site.

The 48 inch water main at Clay and Oak streets was installed last week and now has water in it.

The affected streets were opened over the weekend, but there are still some repairs that need to be made. However, Louisville Water officials said they will have to wait for warmer temperatures before crews can do the necessary paving work.

