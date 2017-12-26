Repairs made, streets reopened at site of Shelby Park area water main break

Indiana businesses are losing out. That's what some people are saying about the current ban on Sunday alcohol sales.More >>
Indiana businesses are losing out. That's what some people are saying about the current ban on Sunday alcohol sales.More >>
The crash, which was reported at 3:20 p.m., involved a tow truck, Jeep and a Mini Cooper.More >>
The crash, which was reported at 3:20 p.m., involved a tow truck, Jeep and a Mini Cooper.More >>
WAVE 3 News confirmed the call came in at 4:40 p.m. about a fire at a home in the 8400 block of Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville.More >>
WAVE 3 News confirmed the call came in at 4:40 p.m. about a fire at a home in the 8400 block of Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville.More >>
Louisville Water Company says there are still some repairs that need to be made.More >>
Louisville Water Company says there are still some repairs that need to be made.More >>
The third victim hurt when a police chase ended in a deadly crash in Evansville has died.More >>
The third victim hurt when a police chase ended in a deadly crash in Evansville has died.More >>