Man charged in Christmas morning drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was charged in a drive-by shooting in Portland on Christmas morning.

Kyle Cook was arrested after allegedly being identified by the victim.

Police said he shot the man several times at 22nd and St. Xavier streets early Monday morning, then drove off in a mini-van.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, but is expected to survive.

Cook is being held on $100,000 dollars bail.

It's not clear how the two men are connected.

