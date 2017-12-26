Emergency shelters brace for bitter cold temps in the Tri-State

As the cold temperatures are setting in, lines at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky are getting longer.

"So in Northern Kentucky we are the only shelter with no waiting list," Executive Director Kim Webb said.

Once the guests get inside she has clothes available, volunteers giving people a hot meal and she tries to give everyone something many of us take for granted - a bed.

"We're going to put out some yoga mats. We will find a place for them and just hope for the best and keep our fingers crossed," Webb said.

The Emergency Center gets 92 percent of its $300,000 budget through private donations. Each of the guests costs about $20 a night.

As people stand in line waiting to get in, there will come a point where the doors close.

"Tonight is going to be difficult... it will be difficult to look at someone at the door at 1 a.m. when it may feel like its 8 degrees and expect them to walk somewhere else. So we are going to work really hard to find a place for them to sleep," Webb said.

The Kentucky Housing Corporation said the total number of homeless is just over 4,000, but who and why they are there might not be what you expect.

"We are seeing more and more individuals who have jobs that are either under employed or have jobs but simply can't afford to live. Throw in the fact that 60 percent of our jobs in Northern Kentucky are not accessible by public transportation," Webb said.

The shelter's winter runs from November to March.

