VIDEO: Carjacking leads to police chase, deadly shootout in Indiana

(WAVE) - A wild scene played out in Lawrence, Ind., on Tuesday, as an armed robbery prompted a carjacking and a deadly shootout with police, and it was all caught on camera.

The suspect in a robbery at a Big Boy Hobbies store near Indianapolis crashed a Mustang as he was trying to get away, Indianapolis television station WTHR reported.

That's when police said he got out and carjacked another car with two innocent people inside.

Police gave chase, and surveillance video captured the moment the suspect lost control.

The pictures showed him trying to pull one of his hostages out of the car.

Officers rushed in with their guns drawn, a shootout ensued, and the suspect was shot dead.

The hostages weren't hurt.

"It would seem the officers exercised some significant discipline when it came to trying to neutralize the threat and save lives," Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff said.

Witnesses said they heard 50 shots. A Mexican restaurant nearby was riddled with bullets, but fortunately, no one inside was hurt.

