Harris scores 30 as Pistons crush Pacers

DETROIT (AP) - Tobias Harris scored 30 points to help the Detroit Pistons rout the Indiana Pacers 107-83 on Tuesday night.

The victory moved the Pistons (19-14) past the Pacers (19-15) and into second spot in the NBA's Central Division.

Andre Drummond added 21 points for the Pistons. Ish Smith (12 points) and Reggie Bullock (11) also reached double digits for Detroit.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 13 points. Domantas Sabonis, Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner each scored 10 points.

The win gave the Pistons a 3-1 decision in the season series between the two teams, the first time Detroit had won the season set from Indiana since going 4-0 against the Pacers in 2007-08.

Harris scored 21 points in the first quarter as the Pistons raced to a commanding 40-19 lead.

The Pacers never led and didn't come closer than an eight-point deficit after Detroit's first-quarter onslaught.

Pacers: Indiana's Nate McMillan (539) and Detroit's Stan Van Gundy (503) are two of six active NBA head coaches with 500 or more wins in the league. ... Pacers G Victor Oladipo has been the team's leading scorer in each of the last six games. "This is the first time he's really gotten the chance to sort of be the guy where the ball is in his hands all the time," Van Gundy said of Oladipo. "He's taken advantage of it."

Pistons: Guard Reggie Jackson was helped off the court after injuring his right ankle midway through the third quarter. He did not return. ... G Avery Bradley (sore right groin) should be back in action for Detroit's Jan. 3 game in Miami against the Heat. ... There's no timetable regarding F Jon Leuer (left ankle sprain). Leuer has resumed shooting but is not yet taking jump shots.

Pacers: Travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Thursday.

Pistons: Play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

