Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky

Several people were injured after a crash in western Kentucky on Dec. 26.

The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 129.

According to the Grave County Sheriff's Department, at 2:20 p.m., Timothy and Kathy Stephens were traveling south on Route 129.

A 17-year-old driver was stopped at Woodson Road when she pulled into the path of the Stephens' vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Timothy Stephens and the 17-year-old driver were treated at the scene.

Kathy Stephens was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

