Liquor-store shooting leaves 1 injured on West Jefferson Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot in the back at a Louisville liquor store Tuesday night.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the shooting happened at the Liquor City store in the 1400 block of West Jefferson Street at about 9:45 p.m.

The victim's name and condition were not known, nor was any suspect information available.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

