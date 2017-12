Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellmont 54, Adams Central 43

Edinburgh Tournament

Indpls Lutheran 68, S. Decatur 53

Jac-Cen-Del 92, Christel House Academy 70

Edinburgh 61, Medora 22

Hagerstown 70, Trinity Lutheran 48

Indpls Lutheran 48, Jac-Cen-Del 38

S. Decatur 69, Christel House Academy 60

Rich South Tournament

Bowman Academy 72, Chicago (Clark), Ill. 53

Hammond 76, Rich Central, Ill. 61

Leo, Ill. 79, Michigan City 54

Wabash Valley Classic

Casey-Westfield, Ill. 89, Northview 49

Edgewood 54, W. Vigo 25

Linton 53, Marshall, Ill. 39

Owen Valley 60, Rockville 43

S. Vermillion 51, Robinson, Ill. 25

Terre Haute North 54, Sullivan 34

Terre Haute South 74, Shakamak 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL Fairfield Tournament

Fairfield, Ill. 47, N. Posey 37

N. Posey 55, Robinson, Ill. 28

Libertyville Tournament

Vernon Hills, Ill. 78, Indpls HomeSchool 56

