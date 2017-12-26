VIDEO: Thief caught on video vandalizing music studio

Police are looking for this man who stormed into a local music studio, tore the place up and then stole a few instruments on the way out.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are hoping surveillance photos can help track a thief targeting a music studio.

The man broke into Goldsmith Studios on Goldsmith Lane on Friday, stealing two guitars and damaging lots of other expensive equipment.

He smashed a recording board and slammed a guitar into bongos, pianos and other instruments.

The security system alerted the owner, who watched it all go down from his smartphone.

"I have an app on my phone so I was able to actually dial in and watch it all sort of happen, which was absolutely gut-wrenching when you can't do anything about it," owner Brian Cronin said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is urged to call LMPD.

