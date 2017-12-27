Flight to Tokyo with Teigen, Legend returns to LAX over errant passenger

An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
The plane landed then hit a patch of ice and spun and slid until it was facing the opposite direction between two runways.More >>
The plane landed then hit a patch of ice and spun and slid until it was facing the opposite direction between two runways.More >>
Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
Broadcaster Dick Enberg, the voice of -- at various points -- UCLA basketball, the California Angels and the San Diego Padres who also called several Super Bowls, Olympics and Final Fours has diedMore >>
Broadcaster Dick Enberg, the voice of -- at various points -- UCLA basketball, the California Angels and the San Diego Padres who also called several Super Bowls, Olympics and Final Fours has diedMore >>
A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.More >>
A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.More >>
Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps has capped off her no-good-very-bad 2017 with a brand new rap sheet.More >>
Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps has capped off her no-good-very-bad 2017 with a brand new rap sheet.More >>
For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.More >>
For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.More >>
If you’ve been depending on Amazon to house your MP3 library, you’re going to need to find another digital shelfMore >>
If you’ve been depending on Amazon to house your MP3 library, you’re going to need to find another digital shelfMore >>
“Sometimes it takes putting down the heavy distorted guitars and picking up the acoustics, and then people can see the layers that go into writing a song.”More >>
“Sometimes it takes putting down the heavy distorted guitars and picking up the acoustics, and then people can see the layers that go into writing a song.”More >>
1 million folks are now signing onto MoviePass' $10 unlimited movie dealMore >>
1 million folks are now signing onto MoviePass' $10 unlimited movie dealMore >>
When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa KudrowMore >>
When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa KudrowMore >>
Actor and comedian T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault in a disturbing Daily Beast report published Tuesday.More >>
Actor and comedian T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault in a disturbing Daily Beast report published Tuesday.More >>