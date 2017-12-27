EB lanes back open after multiple-vehicle wreck on WKY Pkwy

A wreck has a section of the Wendall Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway shutdown right now.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened Wednesday morning at the westbound 61-mile marker in Muhlenberg County, near the Green River Bridge between Beaver Dam and Central City.

We're told a semi crashed and was then hit by another semi and a passenger vehicle.

No word yet on injuries.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Beaver Dam to US 231 North, then west on US 62 to return to the parkway at the Central City exit.

The eastbound lanes were also blocked for a couple hours, but they have since reopened.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.