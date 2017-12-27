Police release few details on 4 bodies found in apartment

(Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP). Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capit...

(Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP). Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

TROY, N.Y. (AP) - Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Police in Troy say they're investigating the deaths as homicides. Officials say a property manager discovered the bodies early Tuesday afternoon in the city's Lansingburgh section.

Investigators are still working at the scene Wednesday morning. They haven't released the victims' identifies or say how they were killed.

Troy Police Capt. Daniel DeWolf said the deaths are "certainly suspicious."

Police Chief John Tedesco has scheduled a news conference for early Wednesday afternoon.

The apartment where the bodies were found is one of five in a home located in a residential neighborhood along the Hudson River's east bank, just north of Albany.

