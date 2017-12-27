Public Works employee killed in conveyor accident

The incident was reported at Louisville Metro Public Works Road Maintenance Division, located at 617 Outer Loop, around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One employee died and a second employee was injured at a Louisville Metro Public Works building.

The incident was reported at Louisville Metro Public Works Road Maintenance Division West District, located at 617 Outer Loop, around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Louisville Metro Public Works spokesman Harold Adams said the employee who died was part of a three person crew loading salt into a dome on a conveyor.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the employee who died got caught in the machinery. The second employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell said no foul play is suspected and the death appears to be a tragic accident.

Adams said the employees involved were experienced.

The name of the employee who died has not been released.

Since the victim was employed by the city the LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.