Public Works employee killed in conveyor accident identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One employee died and a second employee was injured at a Louisville Metro Public Works building.

The incident was reported at Louisville Metro Public Works Road Maintenance Division West District, located at 617 Outer Loop, around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The coroner identified the victim as Trent Haines, 52, of Louisville.

Louisville Metro Public Works spokesman Harold Adams said Haines was part of a three person crew loading salt into a dome on a conveyor.

"This is a difficult situation for all metro employees," Adams said.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the employee who died got caught in the machinery. A second employee was also hurt, but is expected to be okay.

"There appears to be no foul play at all at this point," Mitchell said. "It appears to be a tragic situation, certainly our prayers go out to the family of the victim."

Adams said the employees involved were experienced.

Haines cause of death was ruled as blunt force injuries sustained in an industrial accident, and it was ruled an accident.

Since the victim was employed by the city, the LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shared the following statement:

"Today's accident at the Public Works yard on Outer Loop is a tragedy for our entire city - and a reminder of the difficult and potentially dangerous work city employees do everyday to keep Louisville safe. The tragedy occurred at the salt dome, where employees were serving our citizens by making preparations to keep our roads clean and clear during the holidays. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers. "Workplace safety has been a top focus of Metro Government with particular attention to heavy equipment in departments like Public Works. In addition to the OSHA review, I have ordered a similar internal review."

