Borden man arrested after alleged ambulance theft, pursuit

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - A man is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance in Clark County and led officers on a chase into Washington County on Christmas Day.

Joseph Prest, 28, of Borden, was arrested Monday in Washington County after allegedly stealing a Yellow Ambulance from Clark Memorial Hospital, the Jeffersonville Police Department reported Tuesday.

The call, which came in during first shift, alerted officers in the area to a description of the vehicle, and an off-duty Jeffersonville officer spotted the ambulance in Sellersburg. Prest then allegedly fled, leading police on a low-speed chase before stopping and surrendering near Voyles Road in Washington County.

Detective Isaac Parker with the Jeffersonville Police Department said such a theft is rare in Clark County.

“That's the first time I've experienced it,” he said. “I can't think of an instance in my 15 years.”

The ambulance was not damaged in the incident, police say. Yellow Ambulance was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.