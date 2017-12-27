LIST: Walmart releases top-selling products in each state for 20 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIST: Walmart releases top-selling products in each state for 2017

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attention, Walmart shoppers.

Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?

America's largest retailer released its state-by-state top sellers of the year.

Instant coffee topped the list in Indiana, while Kentucky shoppers bought more 4x6 photo prints than anything else. Yes, you're still printing out photos.

Check the complete state-by-state breakdown, provided by Walmart.com:

Alabama: Crayons
Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
Arkansas: Chocolate
California: Protein powder
Colorado: Peanut M&Ms
Connecticut: "Ghost in the Shell" DVD
Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
Florida: Sparkling cider
Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
Idaho: My Little Pony mini-collection
Illinois: Erasers
Indiana: Instant coffee
Iowa: Water-softening crystals
Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
Kentucky: 4-by-6 photo prints
Louisiana: Root beer extract
Maine: Brownies
Maryland: Glue sticks
Massachusetts: Refrigerators
Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
Missouri: Life Savers
Montana: Madden NFL video games
Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
Nevada: Dog treats
New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
New Jersey: Pool salt
New Mexico: Cat food
New York: Cheerios
North Carolina: Mayonnaise
North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
Oklahoma: Barbecue sauce
Oregon: Humidifiers
Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
Rhode Island: Christmas lights
South Carolina: Coin banks
South Dakota: Orange juice
Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
Texas: TV wall mounts
Utah: Personal travel care kits
Vermont: Sweet canned corn
Virginia: Coolers
Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
Washington State: Vanilla frosting
West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
Wyoming: Flannel shirts

