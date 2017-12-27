Okolona firefighter laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An Okolona firefighter was laid to rest after dying last week from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Sgt. Jeffrey Kampschaefer, 37, is survived by his wife and two young children. He was a firefighter at multiple departments in Louisville including the Okolona Fire Dept., a part-time firefighter for Camp Taylor Fire Dept., a volunteer firefighter for Lake Dreamland Fire Dept. and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

At his funeral service, Kampschaefer was remembered by family and friends as a light in the department, always joking with fellow firefighters and lightening the mood in the firehouse. He was also remembered as a skilled firefighter, taking pride in his engine and mentoring newer members of the team.

Kampschaefer won multiple lifesaving awards and also was part of the first Okolona fire truck to respond to the multi-alarm fire at GE Appliance Park in April 2015.

The death of Kampschaefer is the third of a Jefferson County firefighter since cancer was added to the official the Line of Duty Death criteria in 2016.

