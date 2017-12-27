Janitor stole credit cards from Kentucky Refugee Ministries, police say

Jennifer Campbell is accused of stealing credit cards while working as a janitor at Kentucky Refugee Ministries. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman contracted to clean a local non-profit office is accused of stealing and using two credit cards from there.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2017 Roundup

During a three-day stretch in October, Brittany Campbell allegedly stole two credit cards from Kentucky Refugee Ministries in the Highlands.

She made several fraudulent purchases with each card during that period, all totaling more than $1,500 at several local businesses, according to her arrest report.

Campbell's illegal purchases were captured on video surveillance at some of the locations, the report said.

She's now charged with six counts of forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of theft.

Campbell was working as a janitor with a company that cleaned the offices at the ministry.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.