Several options available to recycle Christmas trees in Louisville

Christmas trees should be recycled before they dry out and become a fire hazard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Public Works provides several options for getting rid of Christmas trees.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, residents within the Urban Services District who have curbside yard waste pickup may set out their trees on their regular collection day.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

Trees should not be in plastic bags, and should have all decorations removed.

For people without curbside yard waste pickup, there are three drop off locations available to all Jefferson County residents. Those are:

East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane (Bring containers to take home fresh mulch.)

Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway (Bring containers to take home fresh mulch.)

Waste Reduction Center - 636 Meriwether Avenue (Tree drop-off only. Mulch is not available at this location.)

As noted above, two of the locations offer mulch from recycled trees to residents who bring their own containers.

Christmas tree drop off is available on Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29 and Jan. 2 at the East District Recycling Center and Southwest Government Center.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

At the Waste Reduction Center, trees will be accepted for drop off through Jan. 31.

Hours at all locations are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many people like to enjoy their tree until the new year, but remember that it is a good idea to recycle a tree when it begins dropping its needles. Once a tree dries out, it becomes a major fire hazard.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.