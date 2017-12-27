5 indicted in Bullitt County drug trafficking case

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five men who had their marijuana trafficking charges dismissed in district court have now been indicted by a grand jury.

The accused - Glen D. Fleming, 60, of Shepherdsville; Mohammad Naser Mohammed, 22, of Louisville; Kenneth Lamarr Ricks, 31, of Louisville; Elvin Mustic, 23, of Louisville, and Todd Burnett Decker, 26, of Vine Grove, KY - were indicted by a Bullitt County Grand Jury for trafficking marijuana. Fleming is a former member of the Bullitt County Police Merit Board.

The men were arrested on Dec. 11 after a raid by the federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at an auto repair facility owned by Fleming. More than a pound of marijuana was found.

Fleming resigned from the merit board shortly after his arrest but claims his resignation had nothing to do with the charges.

